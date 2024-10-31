Vivek Joshi Appointed as Haryana's New Chief Secretary

Vivek Joshi, a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, has been appointed as the chief secretary of Haryana. The official order from the state government announced Joshi's repatriation from the Government of India, posting him as the chief secretary upon resuming the state cadre duties.

Joshi is taking over from TVSN Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer who retired on Thursday. In the interim, Anurag Rastogi, currently the additional chief secretary for finance and planning, will manage the chief secretary responsibilities until Joshi steps in.

Previously, Joshi served as the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) after his appointment in August. The repatriation was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet at the Haryana government's request, according to an order from the Union Personnel Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)