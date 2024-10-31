North Korean Troops on Verge of Combat in Ukraine Amid Tensions

The United States is closely observing the situation as approximately 8,000 North Korean troops have been positioned near Ukraine's border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken anticipates that these soldiers will be deployed into combat soon.

During a press conference alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts, Blinken noted the absence of combat engagement thus far. However, he signaled expectations that this could change in the near future.

According to Blinken, Russia has provided extensive training to these North Korean troops in artillery, drones, and other infantry operations, hinting at their role in intense front-line tasks against Ukrainian forces.

