Rising Tensions: North Korean Troops in Russia Pose Global Threat

The U.S. warns of potential North Korean troop involvement in Russia-Ukraine conflict. North Korea conducted a major missile test, prompting U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to urge China to curb Pyongyang's actions. The situation underscores closer Russia-North Korea ties and raises global stability concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:30 IST
The United States has raised alarms over the anticipation of North Korean troops entering the conflict in Ukraine, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed on Thursday. This development comes shortly after North Korea's most recent and longest intercontinental ballistic missile test, escalating tensions further.

According to Blinken, Russia has already stationed 10,000 North Korean soldiers within its borders, with 8,000 in the strategic Kursk region. These troops are reportedly undergoing training in artillery, drone operations, and basic infantry tactics, indicating Moscow's plans to deploy them in combat against Ukrainian forces imminently.

The U.S. and South Korea convened to strategize potential responses, expressing concern over Moscow's reliance on North Korean military aid as a fracture in Russia's wartime capabilities. Blinken condemned Russia's actions and appealed to China for more decisive influence over Pyongyang's provocations.

