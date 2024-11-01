Left Menu

Eastern Command: Upholding Legacy While Preparing for Future Challenges

On the 104th Raising Day, Eastern Command emphasizes operational readiness and future capability enhancement. Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the personnel. The command, operational since 1920, oversees a vast area and is responsible for guarding significant land borders with neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Command is celebrating its 104th Raising Day, with an emphasis on operational readiness and future capability enhancement. Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari praised the tireless efforts of personnel and stressed the importance of maintaining the Indian Army's traditions.

A tribute to the nation's bravehearts was led by Lieutenant General R C Srikanth, who laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Eastern Command, established in 1920, serves a strategic role, safeguarding 8,350 kilometers of land borders shared with China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

