Eastern Command: Upholding Legacy While Preparing for Future Challenges

The Eastern Command is celebrating its 104th Raising Day, with an emphasis on operational readiness and future capability enhancement. Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari praised the tireless efforts of personnel and stressed the importance of maintaining the Indian Army's traditions.

A tribute to the nation's bravehearts was led by Lieutenant General R C Srikanth, who laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Eastern Command, established in 1920, serves a strategic role, safeguarding 8,350 kilometers of land borders shared with China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)