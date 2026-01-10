Ndiaye's Decisive Strike Propels Senegal to AFCON Semi-Finals
Iliman Ndiaye's goal secured Senegal's 1-0 win over a 10-man Mali, advancing to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. Mali captain Yves Bissouma's red card left his team vulnerable. Despite goalkeeper Diarra's efforts, Senegal prevailed as Ndiaye capitalized on a goalkeeping error to score. Senegal faces Egypt or Ivory Coast next.
In a thrilling quarter-final at the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal edged out Mali with a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a crucial goal by Iliman Ndiaye. The win secured Senegal's place in the semi-finals for the third time in the last four tournaments.
Senegal took the lead after 27 minutes when Ndiaye capitalized on a costly mistake by the Mali goalkeeper, Djigui Diarra. Ndiaye initiated the move from the right flank, combining with Krepin Diatta before slotting the ball home after an unfortunate slip by Diarra.
Mali played the entire second half with 10 men after Yves Bissouma was sent off just before the break. Despite valiant defensive efforts and standout saves by Diarra, Mali couldn't recover and fell to a polished Senegalese side. Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw expressed satisfaction with the victory, acknowledging Mali's resilience.
