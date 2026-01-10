Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

A harrowing incident has reached a legal conclusion as a court sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of his minor daughter. The judgment was delivered by the court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.

Police authorities reported that the case commenced when an anganwadi worker lodged a complaint on August 24, 2023, following her daughter's traumatic revelation about being sexually assaulted by her father. This led to the registration of an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 9A police station.

Subsequent investigations saw the police amassing critical evidence and testimony, resulting in the apprehension of the accused, who hails from West Bengal. The court's decision reflected not only the gravity of the offense but also a message of zero tolerance for such acts of abuse.

