Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Against Daughter
A court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping his minor daughter. The conviction was based on evidence collected by police after a complaint by an anganwadi worker. The court also fined the convict Rs 50,000 under the POCSO Act and other related sections.
A harrowing incident has reached a legal conclusion as a court sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of his minor daughter. The judgment was delivered by the court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.
Police authorities reported that the case commenced when an anganwadi worker lodged a complaint on August 24, 2023, following her daughter's traumatic revelation about being sexually assaulted by her father. This led to the registration of an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 9A police station.
Subsequent investigations saw the police amassing critical evidence and testimony, resulting in the apprehension of the accused, who hails from West Bengal. The court's decision reflected not only the gravity of the offense but also a message of zero tolerance for such acts of abuse.
