Political Clash: FIR Sparks Uproar in Punjab Over AAP Video Controversy

The Punjab Congress claims an FIR has been filed against its MLAs for sharing a video of AAP's Atishi, accused by the BJP of making derogatory remarks about Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. Opposition leaders condemned the FIR as political intimidation. Atishi denies the accusations, calling them politically motivated.

In a heated political drama, the Punjab Congress on Friday revealed that an FIR had been lodged against its MLAs, Sukhpal Khaira and Pargat Singh. The action stemmed from their sharing of a video featuring AAP leader Atishi, who is accused by the BJP of derogatory remarks against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, condemned the FIR as a misuse of state power intended to distract from pressing issues. Bajwa accused the AAP Punjab leadership under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of using intimidation tactics against opposition lawmakers, rather than focusing on law and order.

Meanwhile, Atishi denied the allegations, suggesting the BJP fabricated the controversy to divert attention from key issues, such as pollution. She stated her respect for Sikh traditions, given her family's ties to Sikhism, and criticized the insertion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's name into the video as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

