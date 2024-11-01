Militant Attack in Kashmir: UP Duo Injured
Two men from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sufiyan and Usman, were injured in a militant attack in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The shooting occurred in the Mazhama area, leaving both victims hospitalized. Officials confirmed their conditions are stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Sufiyan and Usman, sustained injuries after being targeted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, according to officials.
The attack occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam, a central part of the Kashmir district.
Following the incident, both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where officials have reported that they remain in stable condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- militants
- attack
- injuries
- Uttar Pradesh
- Budgam
- stable condition
- Kashmir
- officials
- shooting
- hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's New Cabinet Portfolios Announced
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Resolution Sparks Political Debate
Controversy Brews Over Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Resolution
Strategic Visits to Strengthen Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Political Turmoil in Jammu & Kashmir: NC's Resolution Sparks Controversy