Militant Attack in Kashmir: UP Duo Injured

Two men from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Sufiyan and Usman, were injured in a militant attack in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The shooting occurred in the Mazhama area, leaving both victims hospitalized. Officials confirmed their conditions are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Sufiyan and Usman, sustained injuries after being targeted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, according to officials.

The attack occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam, a central part of the Kashmir district.

Following the incident, both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where officials have reported that they remain in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

