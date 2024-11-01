Militant Attack in Kashmir: UP Duo Injured

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Sufiyan and Usman, sustained injuries after being targeted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, according to officials.

The attack occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam, a central part of the Kashmir district.

Following the incident, both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where officials have reported that they remain in stable condition.

