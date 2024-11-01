Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Balochistan: Schoolchildren Targeted in Deadly Blast

A bomb explosion near a school in Balochistan province, Pakistan, killed at least nine people, including children. The attack targeted a police van but mostly affected schoolchildren. Ethnic Baloch and Taliban terrorists are suspected. Authorities have condemned the attack and declared a health emergency in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes Balochistan: Schoolchildren Targeted in Deadly Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province claimed the lives of at least nine people, including five children, on Friday. The explosion primarily impacted an autorickshaw carrying schoolchildren, as it occurred near a police mobile van at the Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung district.

The explosion, reported at 8:35 am near a girl's high school, left 27 others injured. Deputy Commissioner Mastung Baz Muhammad Marri confirmed the rising death toll, stating five girls, one boy, a police officer, and two civilians were among the deceased. Officials are still determining the perpetrators behind this heinous attack.

Suspected to be the work of ethnic Baloch and Taliban terrorists, who have long been active in the region, the IED was remotely detonated using a parked motorbike. Both Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, labeling it as "inhumane." An emergency has been declared in Quetta hospitals as the region grapples with this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024