Tension Erupts Over Diwali Firecrackers in Ballabhgarh

A Hindu family in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, alleges an attack during Diwali celebrations, involving members of a Muslim family, according to local police reports. The incident reportedly began when children from the Hindu community burst firecrackers. This led to a confrontation with individuals from the minority community.

According to the complaint, women from the Hindu family were assaulted with sticks and had bricks and stones thrown at them when they approached the house of the accused. The situation escalated as the attackers reportedly broke into the complainant's home, sexually harassing a girl from the family.

Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident. A formal case has been filed, and an investigation is underway, aiming to bring clarity and justice to those affected by this disturbing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)