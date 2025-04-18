Left Menu

Horrific Crime in Ballabhgarh: Woman Allegedly Trapped by Black Magic

In Ballabhgarh, Haryana, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men who employed 'black magic' to ensnare her. The incident, reported to police, took place on April 15. The accused used intimidation tactics, involving marigold flowers and peepal leaves, before committing the crime. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident reported in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, a 22-year-old woman alleges she was raped by two men who employed 'black magic' to lure her into their plan, according to police.

The complaint, filed by the victim, states the crime occurred on April 15. She and a friend were near the Ballabhgarh bus stand when approached by two men. After a bizarre encounter involving burning paper and marigold flowers, the victim was taken to a secluded area and assaulted.

The police have confirmed the attack following a medical examination at Faridabad Civil Hospital. An FIR has been lodged, and forensic teams are combing the crime scene. Authorities are actively searching for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

