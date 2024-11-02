Crisis in Cochabamba: Armed Group Seizes Bolivian Military Post
An armed group in Bolivia took control of a military post near Cochabamba, intensifying political unrest. The military termed the group's actions as treasonous, urging a peaceful resolution. Tensions escalated following President Luis Arce's attempts to dismantle blockades formed by Evo Morales' supporters.
An armed group in Bolivia seized control of a military post outside Cochabamba on Friday, capturing several soldiers. The incident has heightened tensions in the politically unstable Andean nation, known for its support of former President Evo Morales. The capture occurred roughly 100 miles (160 km) east of Cochabamba, marking the latest violent escalation in Bolivia's fraught political climate.
The military responded by labeling the group as 'irregular' and accused them of treason for commandeering firearms and ammunition. An anonymous military official, recorded on local media, expressed concern for the safety of the instructors and soldiers under threat. Images broadcasted on television depicted imprisoned soldiers, suggesting dire conditions as their families sought refuge due to police station closures.
This confrontation follows attempts by security forces loyal to President Luis Arce to clear highway blockades deployed by Morales' supporters mid-October. These blockades have reportedly cost the Bolivian economy $1.7 billion. The incident underscores the rising tensions between former allies Morales and Arce, now rivals leading up to next year's presidential election.
