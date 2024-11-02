Left Menu

Crisis in Cochabamba: Armed Group Seizes Bolivian Military Post

An armed group in Bolivia took control of a military post near Cochabamba, intensifying political unrest. The military termed the group's actions as treasonous, urging a peaceful resolution. Tensions escalated following President Luis Arce's attempts to dismantle blockades formed by Evo Morales' supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:54 IST
Crisis in Cochabamba: Armed Group Seizes Bolivian Military Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An armed group in Bolivia seized control of a military post outside Cochabamba on Friday, capturing several soldiers. The incident has heightened tensions in the politically unstable Andean nation, known for its support of former President Evo Morales. The capture occurred roughly 100 miles (160 km) east of Cochabamba, marking the latest violent escalation in Bolivia's fraught political climate.

The military responded by labeling the group as 'irregular' and accused them of treason for commandeering firearms and ammunition. An anonymous military official, recorded on local media, expressed concern for the safety of the instructors and soldiers under threat. Images broadcasted on television depicted imprisoned soldiers, suggesting dire conditions as their families sought refuge due to police station closures.

This confrontation follows attempts by security forces loyal to President Luis Arce to clear highway blockades deployed by Morales' supporters mid-October. These blockades have reportedly cost the Bolivian economy $1.7 billion. The incident underscores the rising tensions between former allies Morales and Arce, now rivals leading up to next year's presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024