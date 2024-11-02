Left Menu

Mexico's Judiciary Overhaul Sparks Controversy: A Constitutional Crisis?

Mexico’s ruling Morena party has passed a controversial constitutional reform that prohibits courts from challenging amendments, weakening judicial checks and balances. Critics argue it could lead to abuses of power. The party's dominance, coupled with reforms mandating judicial elections, raises concerns about corruption and influence from drug cartels.

Under the ruling Morena party, both federal and state legislatures in Mexico have enacted a constitutional amendment curbing the judiciary's power to challenge reforms. Previously, courts could assess if new amendments breached constitutional or international treaty obligations.

Effective Friday, the reform provides immunity for any amendment approved by two-thirds majorities in Congress and state legislatures. The Morena party argues courts shouldn't overpower elected assemblies, but critics say this threatens checks and balances, limiting avenues for rights violations redress.

Motivated by judicial blocks on key policies under former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the reform propels ongoing policies under new President Claudia Sheinbaum. Concerns continue over the rapid legislative changes and upcoming reforms forcing judgeships into elections, potentially influenced by powerful drug cartels.

