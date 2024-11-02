Left Menu

Secret Service Lapse in Trump Assassination Attempt: New Revelations

A new report details security failures in the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Key issues included line-of-sight risks and poor communication between the Secret Service and local law enforcement. No farm equipment was used to obstruct views, and communication breakdowns hindered efforts to prevent the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 03:02 IST
A recent Secret Service report uncovers serious security lapses during a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Multiple staffers deemed the line-of-sight risks as 'acceptable,' despite clear hazards from nearby buildings, compromising the safety at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The agency report highlights major communication breakdowns between the Secret Service and local law enforcement. The absence of farm equipment intended to obstruct views from strategic locations exacerbated the risks. These faults were part of a mission described as 'no failure' in protecting U.S. leaders.

Accountability remains a pressing issue, with potential 'corrective counseling' or 'disciplinary action' on the table. The Office of Integrity is set to review these findings, focusing on upholding standards within the Secret Service.

