Secret Service Lapse in Trump Assassination Attempt: New Revelations

A recent Secret Service report uncovers serious security lapses during a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Multiple staffers deemed the line-of-sight risks as 'acceptable,' despite clear hazards from nearby buildings, compromising the safety at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The agency report highlights major communication breakdowns between the Secret Service and local law enforcement. The absence of farm equipment intended to obstruct views from strategic locations exacerbated the risks. These faults were part of a mission described as 'no failure' in protecting U.S. leaders.

Accountability remains a pressing issue, with potential 'corrective counseling' or 'disciplinary action' on the table. The Office of Integrity is set to review these findings, focusing on upholding standards within the Secret Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)