Bolivia in Turmoil: Political Rivalries Escalate to Armed Conflict

Tensions have reached new heights in Bolivia, with President Luis Arce accusing supporters of his political rival, Evo Morales, of seizing military posts and taking soldiers hostage. The incident has exacerbated the already volatile situation in the Andean nation, with both sides pointing fingers and calling for different approaches to resolve the conflict.

Arce, decrying the actions as criminal and treacherous, revealed that the armed group as accessed weaponry at these sites. Following the turmoil, Bolivia's military has made a plea for the group to evacuate peacefully. Morales, maintaining distance from the events, has introduced a call for dialogue and initiated a hunger strike as tensions continue to mount.

Earlier in the week, confrontations arose as law enforcement attempted to disband highway blockades set up by Morales' supporters, who retaliated forcefully. The roadblocks, which started in October, aim to pressure the government regarding a contentious investigation into Morales. The continued instability is economically straining Bolivia, with transport disruptions costing up to $1.7 billion.

