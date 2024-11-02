Tensions Escalate: Projectiles from Lebanon Injure 19 in Central Israel
Nineteen people were injured in central Israel after three projectiles were launched from Lebanon, according to Israeli police. The military reported the projectiles were intercepted, and investigations are ongoing. This incident occurs amid rising tensions between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.
Nineteen people in the Sharon region of central Israel were injured after three projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory, police reported on Saturday.
The Israeli military confirmed the launch, stating that some projectiles had been intercepted and that sirens sounded across central Israel. Investigations into the incident continue.
Amidst escalating tensions with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, the injuries ranged from mild to moderate, according to the national ambulance service and local media. It remains unclear if a later claimed drone attack by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is related.
