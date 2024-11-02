Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defence Fends Off Moscow's Latest Drone Assault

Ukraine's air defences successfully intercepted 39 out of 71 drones in the latest overnight assault by Russia. The Ukrainian air force reported that 21 drones were unaccounted for, while five returned to Russian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:02 IST
Ukrainian Air Defence Fends Off Moscow's Latest Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's air defence systems successfully intercepted 39 of the 71 drones launched by Russia in a recent nocturnal assault, Kyiv's air force announced on Saturday.

The Ukrainian air force further stated that 21 drones were unaccounted for and five ultimately returned to Russia.

This latest air strike underscores ongoing tensions and the persistent threat posed by Russia in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024