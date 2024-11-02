Ukrainian Air Defence Fends Off Moscow's Latest Drone Assault
Ukraine's air defences successfully intercepted 39 out of 71 drones in the latest overnight assault by Russia. The Ukrainian air force reported that 21 drones were unaccounted for, while five returned to Russian territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:02 IST
Ukraine's air defence systems successfully intercepted 39 of the 71 drones launched by Russia in a recent nocturnal assault, Kyiv's air force announced on Saturday.
The Ukrainian air force further stated that 21 drones were unaccounted for and five ultimately returned to Russia.
This latest air strike underscores ongoing tensions and the persistent threat posed by Russia in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Interception Over Moscow Skies
Kyiv Under Siege: New Russian Airstrikes Target Ukraine's Capital
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's Strategic Kyiv Visit Amid Escalating Conflict
Drone Fury: Kyiv Braces Under Persistent Russian Attacks
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Reaffirms Support in Kyiv Visit Amid Political Uncertainty