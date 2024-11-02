Hezbollah Targets Palmachim Airbase in Drone Attack
On Saturday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting Israel's Palmachim Airbase, located in southern Tel Aviv. As of now, there has been no official response or comment from Israeli authorities on the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:56 IST
The Lebanese group, Hezbollah, has escalated tensions in the region by announcing a drone strike on Israel's Palmachim Airbase.
The airbase, situated in southern Tel Aviv, was reportedly targeted on Saturday. This action marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials have yet to issue a formal response regarding the alleged assault, leaving regional observers and the international community awaiting further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- Palmachim
- Tel Aviv
- drone attack
- Lebanese
- tensions
- airbase
- conflict
- international
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Military Footprint in Russia: A New Chapter in Global Tensions
Cross-Border Drone Diplomatic Disputes: Tensions Escalate in Korea
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Canada and India Over Khalistani Investigation
Tensions Escalate: Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Maneuvers