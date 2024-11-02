Left Menu

Hezbollah Targets Palmachim Airbase in Drone Attack

On Saturday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting Israel's Palmachim Airbase, located in southern Tel Aviv. As of now, there has been no official response or comment from Israeli authorities on the incident.

Updated: 02-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Lebanese group, Hezbollah, has escalated tensions in the region by announcing a drone strike on Israel's Palmachim Airbase.

The airbase, situated in southern Tel Aviv, was reportedly targeted on Saturday. This action marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have yet to issue a formal response regarding the alleged assault, leaving regional observers and the international community awaiting further details.

