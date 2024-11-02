Left Menu

Israel Heightens Security Alert Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Israel's military has raised the alert level in the Lower Galilee and southern Golan regions due to tensions with Hezbollah. The new defensive guidelines increase readiness while permitting gatherings of up to 2,000 people in some areas, reflecting heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 21:44 IST
Israel Heightens Security Alert Amid Hezbollah Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military announced on Saturday that it had updated its Home Front Command's defensive guidelines, escalating the alert level in the Lower Galilee and southern Golan regions from 'partial' to 'full'.

This change comes amid increased hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, prompting heightened security measures in certain areas.

While the new guidelines aim to boost readiness, they also allow for some public activities, permitting gatherings of up to 2,000 people in specified communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

