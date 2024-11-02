Israel Heightens Security Alert Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Israel's military announced on Saturday that it had updated its Home Front Command's defensive guidelines, escalating the alert level in the Lower Galilee and southern Golan regions from 'partial' to 'full'.

This change comes amid increased hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, prompting heightened security measures in certain areas.

While the new guidelines aim to boost readiness, they also allow for some public activities, permitting gatherings of up to 2,000 people in specified communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)