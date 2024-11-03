Israeli Military Eliminates Hezbollah Rocket Commander
The Israeli military announced the killing of Jaafar Khader Faour, a commander of Hezbollah's Nasser Brigade rocket unit, in southern Lebanon. Faour had orchestrated multiple attacks on Israel since October 2023. Hezbollah has yet to comment or confirm the news.
According to the military's statement, Faour's actions had posed a significant threat to Israel's security, prompting decisive action.
As of now, Hezbollah has refrained from commenting or validating the reported death of their commander.
