Israeli Military Eliminates Hezbollah Rocket Commander

The Israeli military reported on Saturday that it successfully eliminated Jaafar Khader Faour, a commander of Hezbollah's Nasser Brigade rocket unit, in southern Lebanon. Faour was accused of spearheading numerous attacks against Israel since October 2023.

According to the military's statement, Faour's actions had posed a significant threat to Israel's security, prompting decisive action.

As of now, Hezbollah has refrained from commenting or validating the reported death of their commander.

