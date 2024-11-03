Left Menu

Indian Women's Empowerment Soars in Saudi Labor Market

Indian workers represent a significant portion of Saudi Arabia's expatriate workforce. The kingdom's human resources ministry highlights improved conditions for women, boosting their employment opportunities. Reforms and platforms like Musaned and Qiwa ensure workers' rights, while bilateral agreements and labor regulations enhance protection and employment conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Saudi Arabia's expatriate labor market is witnessing a surging presence of Indian workers, as the kingdom introduces favorable conditions for female employment. According to the Ministry of Human Resources, these enhancements are drawing more Indian women into meaningful employment roles.

Reforms in labor laws, along with investments in infrastructure like women-only transport and childcare support, play a pivotal role in this trend. The Musaned and Qiwa platforms offer channels for addressing worker grievances and standardizing contracts, furthering the kingdom's commitment to international labor standards.

Saudi Arabia's collaboration with countries like India through bilateral agreements secures workers' interests in recruitment and employment processes, contributing to a decreasing unemployment rate among women. These efforts underscore Saudi Arabia's ambition to be a hub for professional growth and opportunity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

