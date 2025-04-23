Canada's Biodiversity: A Call for Legislative Overhaul
Canada's biodiversity is declining due to outdated and fragmented laws. A new unified law is proposed to address these challenges. This would drive integrated decision-making and collaboration, establishing a cohesive approach for conservation. The need for legislative reform is urgent to reverse biodiversity declines and secure ecological well-being.
- Country:
- Canada
Amid a troubling decline in biodiversity, Canada faces criticism for its outdated and fragmented biodiversity laws. Experts argue that the current legal framework fails to meet modern challenges such as climate change and fails to position the nation for future conservation efforts.
The current laws, spanning over 150 years and developed through disjointed legislative events, lack a unified approach. They foster inefficiencies, hinder transparency, and fail to integrate Indigenous engagement and shared biodiversity goals.
The proposed Canadian Biodiversity Conservation and Protection Act aims to unify existing laws, setting clear biodiversity targets, embracing scientific and Indigenous principles, and ensuring transparency. Experts stress this reform is crucial for Canada's ecological integrity and socio-economic well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- biodiversity
- Canada
- legislation
- conservation
- decline
- ecological
- law
- protection
- habitat
- climate
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Decides on Venezuelan Deportations Under Wartime Law
Grenade Attack Sparks Tensions Over Punjab's Law and Order
Contempt Proceedings Against Lawyer for Scandalous Remarks on Disha Salian Case
Bombay HC initiates contempt proceedings against lawyer of Disha Salian's father for 'scandalous & defamatory' remarks against HC judge.
Supreme Court Declines Tamil Nadu's Transfer Plea in TASMAC Case