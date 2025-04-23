Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack Prompts Urgent Government Response

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives, leading to a meeting by Prime Minister Modi on his return from Saudi Arabia. The government announced compensation for victims' families while tourism officials aimed to mitigate the impact on the region's tourism industry.

Updated: 23-04-2025 13:33 IST
A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has prompted swift action from the Indian government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting upon returning from Saudi Arabia. He discussed the attack, which claimed 26 lives, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In the aftermath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that India will not succumb to terrorism. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced a compensation package for the families of the deceased and injured. The attack has led to a mass exodus of tourists from Kashmir, impacting the region's tourism industry significantly.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pledged efforts to minimize the negative impact on tourism. As the situation unfolds, security agencies have released sketches of suspects in the attack, and the Congress Working Committee has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the crisis.

