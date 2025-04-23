Tragic Easter: LIC Manager's Family Trip Turns Deadly in Pahalgam Terror Attack
Sushil Nathaniel, an LIC manager from Indore, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This tragic incident occurred during an Easter trip with his family. Nathaniel was forced to recite the 'Kalma' before being shot. The attack left 26 dead and his daughter injured.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking act of terror, Sushil Nathaniel, an LIC manager from Indore, was tragically killed while vacationing in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir during Easter celebrations. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has left his family in mourning.
Nathaniel, who belonged to the Christian community, was asked to recite the 'Kalma' by the terrorists before they shot him dead, according to family members. His daughter Akanksha, who was present during the attack, was also injured and is currently receiving medical care.
The family and local officials are calling for stringent action against the terrorists. State authorities have assured all possible support to the grieving family, as the body of the deceased is set to be transported back to Indore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
