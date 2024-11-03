Left Menu

Unconventional Tactics: How Biscuits Were Key in a High-Profile Anti-Terror Operation

In a meticulously planned operation in Srinagar, security forces successfully neutralized high-profile terrorist commander Usman from Lashkar-e-Taiba. Innovative tactics, including using biscuits to calm stray dogs, played a crucial role. The encounter underscores ongoing challenges and unconventional strategies in counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: 03-11-2024 15:29 IST

A recent anti-terror operation in Srinagar's densely populated Khanyar area marked a significant victory for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation led to the elimination of Usman, a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, following a fierce day-long encounter.

The mission involved meticulous planning and coordination between local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, with an unconventional addition—biscuits. This snack proved crucial in pacifying stray dogs that could have alerted Usman to their presence, according to senior officials.

Usman, who had a history of orchestrating terror attacks, was armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and grenades. Despite detonations during the confrontation, the forces contained the resulting fire. The encounter resulted in injuries to four personnel, yet marked a pivotal success against The Resistance Front, a LeT offshoot.

