A recent anti-terror operation in Srinagar's densely populated Khanyar area marked a significant victory for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation led to the elimination of Usman, a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, following a fierce day-long encounter.

The mission involved meticulous planning and coordination between local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, with an unconventional addition—biscuits. This snack proved crucial in pacifying stray dogs that could have alerted Usman to their presence, according to senior officials.

Usman, who had a history of orchestrating terror attacks, was armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and grenades. Despite detonations during the confrontation, the forces contained the resulting fire. The encounter resulted in injuries to four personnel, yet marked a pivotal success against The Resistance Front, a LeT offshoot.

