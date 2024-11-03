Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Kills 14 in Ugandan Refugee Camp

A tragic lightning strike claimed the lives of 14 individuals in a refugee camp located in northern Uganda, authorities reported on Sunday. This unfortunate event unfolded within the remote district of Lamwo on Saturday.

The lightning struck as camp residents, predominantly refugees from South Sudan, gathered for a prayer service in a makeshift metallic shelter. The incident also left 34 others injured, confirmed police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke. Identification of the victims is still ongoing.

Deadly lightning strikes are a common occurrence during the wet seasons in East Africa, particularly Uganda. Police noted that there were no subsequent fires reported after the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)