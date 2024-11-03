Haryana Government Shakes Up Bureaucracy: 28 IAS Officers Transferred

The Haryana government on Sunday announced the transfer of 28 IAS officers in a strategic reshuffle aimed at optimizing administrative efficiency. This move included repositioning 10 deputy commissioners as per the official directive.

A notable transfer is that of C G Rajini Kaanthan, who will take over as secretary to the Haryana Finance Department. Meanwhile, Yash Garg assumes the role of Director, Industries and Commerce, and Ashok Kumar Garg steps in as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Additional appointments were made, including Rajesh Jogpal to Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and Dhirendra Khadgata as Rohtak's Deputy Commissioner and special secretary for environment, forests, and wildlife. This strategic overhaul reflects the government's commitment to enhanced governance.

