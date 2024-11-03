Left Menu

Haryana Government Shakes Up Bureaucracy: 28 IAS Officers Transferred

The Haryana government has enacted a significant reshuffling, transferring 28 IAS officers, including 10 deputy commissioners. Key appointments include C G Rajini Kaanthan to the Finance Department, Ajay Kumar as DC of Gurugram, and other crucial placements across various cities within the state.

Updated: 03-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:19 IST
The Haryana government on Sunday announced the transfer of 28 IAS officers in a strategic reshuffle aimed at optimizing administrative efficiency. This move included repositioning 10 deputy commissioners as per the official directive.

A notable transfer is that of C G Rajini Kaanthan, who will take over as secretary to the Haryana Finance Department. Meanwhile, Yash Garg assumes the role of Director, Industries and Commerce, and Ashok Kumar Garg steps in as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Additional appointments were made, including Rajesh Jogpal to Registrar, Cooperative Societies, and Dhirendra Khadgata as Rohtak's Deputy Commissioner and special secretary for environment, forests, and wildlife. This strategic overhaul reflects the government's commitment to enhanced governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

