Historic Assembly Session: Abdul Rahim Rather Poised to Make History in J&K

Abdul Rahim Rather, a seasoned National Conference leader, is set to become the first speaker of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly. The assembly, meeting after over six years, will hold an election for the speaker on Monday, preceding the lieutenant governor's address and subsequent discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:32 IST
Abdul Rahim Rather, a veteran leader from the National Conference and seasoned politician, stands on the brink of making history as the first speaker of the newly formed legislative assembly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Scheduled to convene a five-day session starting Monday, the assembly's initial order of business includes electing Rather as the speaker, a move expected to be easily facilitated by his party's solid numerical standing.

While the National Conference prepares to cement Rather's role with support led by Javed Ahmad Dar, the incumbent Minister for Agriculture, it's evident that the party holds a comfortable position in the assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed Narinder Singh Raina as their candidate for deputy speaker, though no contender for speaker has been presented by them. The potential for behind-the-scenes negotiations remains unclear, as the assembly convenes for the first time since its reorganization in 2019.

The long-anticipated assembly sessions come with heightened security measures, given the significant political transitions in the region. Proceedings are scheduled to proceed with a lieutenant governor's address post-speaker election, followed by detailed discussions in the upcoming days. These sessions signify a return to legislative dialogue in a politically transformed Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

