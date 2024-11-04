Left Menu

French Families Sue TikTok: Social Media Giant in Legal Storm

Seven French families have filed a lawsuit against TikTok, claiming the platform's algorithm exposed their children to harmful content. This case is the first of its kind in Europe, seeking to hold TikTok legally accountable for promoting videos related to suicide and self-harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:07 IST
French Families Sue TikTok: Social Media Giant in Legal Storm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a groundbreaking legal move, seven French families have taken social media giant TikTok to court, accusing the platform of endangering their adolescent children's well-being. The families allege that TikTok's algorithm exposed the teenagers to harmful content, leading to disastrous consequences.

The joint lawsuit has been filed in the Créteil judicial court and marks the first collective legal challenge of its kind in Europe. Lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion, representing the families, emphasized the need for TikTok to be held legally responsible, particularly as it provides a product to underage consumers.

TikTok, similar to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has faced widespread criticism over its content regulation practices. While TikTok has stated its commitment to safeguarding children's mental health, it remains under increasing legal pressure globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024