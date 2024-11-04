French Families Sue TikTok: Social Media Giant in Legal Storm

In a groundbreaking legal move, seven French families have taken social media giant TikTok to court, accusing the platform of endangering their adolescent children's well-being. The families allege that TikTok's algorithm exposed the teenagers to harmful content, leading to disastrous consequences.

The joint lawsuit has been filed in the Créteil judicial court and marks the first collective legal challenge of its kind in Europe. Lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion, representing the families, emphasized the need for TikTok to be held legally responsible, particularly as it provides a product to underage consumers.

TikTok, similar to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has faced widespread criticism over its content regulation practices. While TikTok has stated its commitment to safeguarding children's mental health, it remains under increasing legal pressure globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)