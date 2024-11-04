Left Menu

Wave of Airstrikes Hits Kharkiv: Destruction and Resilience in Ukraine

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's Kharkiv region with guided airstrikes, causing extensive damage and injuring at least 15 individuals. Destroyed urban infrastructure included residential buildings, shops, and cafes. Authorities reported fatalities and ongoing challenges due to continuous Russian attacks, which have been persistent since the invasion's onset in February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian military forces launched a barrage of guided aerial bombs on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and its surrounding region on Sunday. The assault left at least 15 people wounded, according to Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In his statement on the Telegram messaging app, Syniehubov detailed extensive damage to urban infrastructure. The attack targeted two residential buildings and damaged an infrastructure facility, two supermarkets, a cafe, 21 kiosks, and a shopping center. Among the injured were four interior ministry employees.

Kharkiv continues to face relentless airstrikes from Russia since the full-scale invasion was initiated in February 2022. A five-storey apartment building in Kivsharivka near Kupiansk was heavily damaged. Regional police head Volodymyr Tymoshko confirmed the death of three residents while ongoing rescue efforts were hindered due to the persistent bombardment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

