Wave of Airstrikes Hits Kharkiv: Destruction and Resilience in Ukraine

Russian military forces launched a barrage of guided aerial bombs on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and its surrounding region on Sunday. The assault left at least 15 people wounded, according to Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In his statement on the Telegram messaging app, Syniehubov detailed extensive damage to urban infrastructure. The attack targeted two residential buildings and damaged an infrastructure facility, two supermarkets, a cafe, 21 kiosks, and a shopping center. Among the injured were four interior ministry employees.

Kharkiv continues to face relentless airstrikes from Russia since the full-scale invasion was initiated in February 2022. A five-storey apartment building in Kivsharivka near Kupiansk was heavily damaged. Regional police head Volodymyr Tymoshko confirmed the death of three residents while ongoing rescue efforts were hindered due to the persistent bombardment.

