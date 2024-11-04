Tragedy in Almora: Leaders Call for Swift Support

A devastating road accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora on Monday, claiming the lives of 36 individuals and injuring 24 others. The tragedy unfolded when a private bus, carrying around 60 passengers, plummeted into a 200-metre gorge, landing near a rivulet in Marchula.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, urging local authorities to expedite compensation and aid for the affected. They also called on Congress workers to engage actively in providing relief to the bereaved families.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance, pledging Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured, as efforts are underway to provide the necessary support and treatment for the victims.

