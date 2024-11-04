Tragedy in Almora: Leaders Call for Swift Support

Left Menu

A tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora resulted in the death of 36 people and injured 24. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi urged authorities to provide immediate compensation and support, while appealing to Congress workers to assist in relief efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A devastating road accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora on Monday, claiming the lives of 36 individuals and injuring 24 others. The tragedy unfolded when a private bus, carrying around 60 passengers, plummeted into a 200-metre gorge, landing near a rivulet in Marchula.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, urging local authorities to expedite compensation and aid for the affected. They also called on Congress workers to engage actively in providing relief to the bereaved families.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance, pledging Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured, as efforts are underway to provide the necessary support and treatment for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

