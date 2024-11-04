Left Menu

Revamped Portal Transforming Grievance Redressal for Scheduled Castes

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has launched an upgraded e-grievance management portal initially introduced in 2021. The portal offers a centralized platform for the Scheduled Castes community to file grievances related to discrimination, enhancing transparency and accountability. The portal allows real-time complaint tracking and efficient case management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:01 IST
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has unveiled a revamped e-grievance management portal aimed at fast-tracking complaint processing and service delivery for the Scheduled Castes community. Initially launched on April 14, 2021, marking B R Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary, the portal now supports online and in-person submissions via a web and mobile platform.

This centralised system allows Scheduled Castes individuals to file grievances concerning discrimination, harassment, social exclusion, or denial of rights. Offering real-time tracking, the portal enhances transparency, letting complainants monitor their case progress remotely. To manage the portal, a Project Management Unit (PMU), in collaboration with BISAG-N, oversees the digitisation of complaints at its New Delhi headquarters.

Facilitating efficient case management, the portal integrates system-assisted features which list complaints ready for hearings, enabling prompt scheduling by the NCSC Chairman and members. Hearings, including video conferencing, provide swift resolutions, with minutes published for transparency. Future updates include synchronisation with an enhanced NCSC website for better accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

