Consumer Forum Commands Wedding Opera to Refund Banquet Booking During Covid Lockdown

A consumer forum has ordered the Wedding Opera banquet hall to refund a Rs 1 lakh deposit to S K Khurana, who booked the venue for a wedding in June 2020 but couldn't use it due to the Covid lockdown. A fine and litigation costs were also imposed on the hospitality group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A consumer forum has ruled in favor of S K Khurana, who sought a refund of Rs 1 lakh after he was unable to use a booked wedding hall due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The hospitality group, Wedding Opera, has been directed to return the deposit with interest, in addition to paying fines and litigation costs.

The forum found that the group had unjustly retained the money, especially given a government-mandated lockdown, causing Khurana mental and financial distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

