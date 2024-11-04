Sonowal Unveils Rs. 187.33 Cr Infrastructure Projects to Modernize Chennai and Kamarajar Ports

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated a series of significant infrastructure projects at Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) and Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) today, marking a combined investment of Rs. 187.33 Crores. These initiatives aim to modernize port facilities, improve trade operations, and reinforce India’s commitment to green maritime practices.

In his address, Shri Sonowal emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to elevating India’s port infrastructure to meet international standards, noting that these projects will play a vital role in advancing India’s presence in global trade networks.

The Minister launched multiple projects, beginning with construction of four new EXIM godowns at Chennai Port, a Rs. 73.91 Crore project funded by the Sagarmala scheme. Spanning 18,000 sq. meters, these facilities will provide dedicated storage for temperature-sensitive goods, including agricultural products and food grains, supporting India's growing trade capacity. Alongside this, a newly constructed concrete coastal road, measuring 350 meters in length and 12 meters in width, was inaugurated at a cost of Rs. 4 Crores. This road will optimize container and heavy cargo transport to the port’s Second Container Terminal (CITPL), ensuring reduced dust pollution and improved environmental standards.

In a bid to expand transportation capacity, Shri Sonowal inaugurated the Doubling of Southern Railway Connectivity at KPL, with a budget of Rs. 88.91 Crores. This project adds 2.65 kilometers of the railway line and includes three new bridges over the Kosasthalai River and Buckingham Canal, enhancing the port’s rail handling capabilities from 22 to 44 rakes per day and supporting safer cargo movement. Further enhancing KPL’s green credentials, a Shore Power Supply Facility for coal vessels was unveiled at a cost of Rs. 20.51 Crores. This initiative aligns with India’s Green Port Guidelines, providing shore power at berths CB1 and CB2, allowing ships to operate on clean energy while docked, reducing emissions and diesel dependence.

Minister Sonowal highlighted the environmental significance of these projects, stating, “Our ports are the backbone of India’s maritime future. Through these infrastructure and sustainability projects, we are preparing our ports for global trade demands while staying committed to green practices and environmental goals.”

The event concluded with the presentation of the IAPH Sustainability Award report to Shri Sonowal, recognizing KPL’s outstanding CSR contributions for 2022-23. In a cultural nod, the Minister officiated the renaming of ‘Clive Battery Quarters’ to ‘Ramanujan Quarters’ under the Panch Pran initiative, underscoring the Ministry’s aim to foster inclusivity and honour Indian heritage within the port community.

These infrastructure advancements reinforce the Ministry’s mission to create a robust and eco-conscious port ecosystem, positioning Chennai and Kamarajar Ports as pivotal nodes in India’s ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.