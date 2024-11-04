Day-to-Day Trial Set to Unfold in High-Profile Medic Murder Case

Eighty-seven days after a woman medic's body was discovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the city court has framed charges against Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the case. Roy maintains his innocence, alleging that he is being framed in the rape-murder case.

The court announced that the day-to-day trial will begin on November 11. Roy has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including Section 66, which refers to punishment for causing death or a persistent vegetative state, and Section 103, which pertains to murder.

The CBI's charge-sheet labels Roy as the 'sole prime accused,' but also notes the potential for a 'bigger conspiracy.' The discovery of the medic's body on August 9 led junior doctors across West Bengal to protest, demanding justice. The trial promises to be an intense legal battle that grips the nation's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)