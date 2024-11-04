Indonesia and Russia Forge Naval Ties with Joint Drills
Indonesia and Russia began their inaugural joint naval drills in the Java Sea, indicating Indonesia's non-aligned policy in strengthening defense ties. The exercises, reflecting deeper diplomatic relations, aim to enhance knowledge exchange between the navies. Analysts suggest Indonesia's strategy emphasizes aligning with various countries.
In a historic move, Indonesia and Russia have commenced their first-ever joint naval drills in the Java Sea, marking a significant step in Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy strategy. The cooperation signals its openness to forge relations with any willing nation.
Taking place off the coast of Surabaya, the exercises will run until Friday with four Russian warships participating, aiming to bolster diplomatic ties and improve mutual naval capabilities. Indonesian officials emphasize that these drills represent a gesture of friendship rather than a threat.
According to Indonesia's navy commander, the drills are an opportunity for both nations to learn from each other. Sergey Tolchenov, Russia's ambassador, reaffirmed the exercises' peaceful intentions, underscoring their role in enhancing regional security and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia ex-defence minister Prabowo Subianto takes his oath of office as the country's eighth president, reports AP.
Prabowo Subianto's Ascendancy: Continuity and Change in Indonesia
From General to President: Prabowo Subianto's Remarkable Journey
Prabowo Subianto Sworn in as Indonesia's President Amid Diplomatic Milestone
Prabowo Subianto Takes Helm as Indonesia's President Amid High Hopes and Lingering Concerns