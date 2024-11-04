Left Menu

Indonesia and Russia Forge Naval Ties with Joint Drills

Indonesia and Russia began their inaugural joint naval drills in the Java Sea, indicating Indonesia's non-aligned policy in strengthening defense ties. The exercises, reflecting deeper diplomatic relations, aim to enhance knowledge exchange between the navies. Analysts suggest Indonesia's strategy emphasizes aligning with various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, Indonesia and Russia have commenced their first-ever joint naval drills in the Java Sea, marking a significant step in Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy strategy. The cooperation signals its openness to forge relations with any willing nation.

Taking place off the coast of Surabaya, the exercises will run until Friday with four Russian warships participating, aiming to bolster diplomatic ties and improve mutual naval capabilities. Indonesian officials emphasize that these drills represent a gesture of friendship rather than a threat.

According to Indonesia's navy commander, the drills are an opportunity for both nations to learn from each other. Sergey Tolchenov, Russia's ambassador, reaffirmed the exercises' peaceful intentions, underscoring their role in enhancing regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

