In a historic move, Indonesia and Russia have commenced their first-ever joint naval drills in the Java Sea, marking a significant step in Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy strategy. The cooperation signals its openness to forge relations with any willing nation.

Taking place off the coast of Surabaya, the exercises will run until Friday with four Russian warships participating, aiming to bolster diplomatic ties and improve mutual naval capabilities. Indonesian officials emphasize that these drills represent a gesture of friendship rather than a threat.

According to Indonesia's navy commander, the drills are an opportunity for both nations to learn from each other. Sergey Tolchenov, Russia's ambassador, reaffirmed the exercises' peaceful intentions, underscoring their role in enhancing regional security and stability.

