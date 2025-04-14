Left Menu

Bharat Summit 2025 to Commemorate Bandung's Legacy of Non-Alignment

The Telangana government will host 'Bharat Summit 2025' on April 25-26, marking 70 years since the Bandung Conference. This summit aims to position Telangana as a hub for global dialogue and justice, involving over 450 global delegates and key political figures like Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:20 IST
  • India

The Telangana government announced its plans to host the 'Bharat Summit 2025' on April 25-26 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, which was pivotal in forming the Non-Aligned Movement. The announcement was made in the presence of prominent figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar.

Samruddha Bharat Foundation is collaborating with the Telangana government on this event, which bears the theme 'Delivering Global Justice,' reflecting the justice-oriented agenda promoted by Rahul Gandhi. The summit will feature over 450 world-leading thinkers and a variety of political leaders, including discussions on economic and climate justice.

The summit organizers intend for the event to become an annual gathering, focusing on creating a lasting platform for progressive forces committed to a democratic and just global order. Telangana aims to position itself as a crossroads for global thought, drawing accolades and support from numerous political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

