Kyiv faces a relentless assault of overnight drone attacks from Russia, with its air defense systems working tirelessly to counter the threat, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Engagements have been noted in various districts, including the Obolonskyi area, as the capital city remains under siege.

Earlier strikes targeted the Holosiisvskyi district, highlighting the ongoing vigilance needed to protect urban civilians and infrastructure.

