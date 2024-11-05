Kyiv's Dawning Battles: A City's Endless Vigil
Kyiv is enduring consecutive drone attacks by Russia, with air defence units actively responding to threats in various districts, including Obolonskyi and Holosiisvskyi. Mayor Vitali Klitschko provides updates on the situation, emphasizing the continuous effort required for the city's protection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Kyiv faces a relentless assault of overnight drone attacks from Russia, with its air defense systems working tirelessly to counter the threat, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.
Engagements have been noted in various districts, including the Obolonskyi area, as the capital city remains under siege.
Earlier strikes targeted the Holosiisvskyi district, highlighting the ongoing vigilance needed to protect urban civilians and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement