Chhattisgarh's NAN Scam: A Deep Dive into Alleged Bureaucratic Misconduct
Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against two retired IAS officers and a former state advocate general for alleged misconduct related to the NAN scam. The accusations involve using their positions to hinder investigations and influence ongoing trials, with digital evidence backing the claims.
Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated legal proceedings against two retired IAS officers and a former state advocate general. This move comes amid allegations of misusing their positions to meddle in investigations surrounding the notorious Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam.
The FIR, lodged on Monday, names former IAS officers Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla, and former Advocate General Satish Chandra Verma. They are accused of attempting to derail investigations and trials by influencing bureaucrats and other authorities in the previous Congress government, with evidence including WhatsApp chats.
The accusations suggest deep involvement in changing procedural documents and coercing witnesses. The NAN scam first surfaced in 2015, exposing sub-standard distribution practices and resulting in significant legal actions, with Tuteja and Shukla already named in earlier charges.
