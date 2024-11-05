Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes in Gaza Claim 29 Lives
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have led to the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians, targeting tents housing those displaced. The strikes affected multiple areas, including Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Zawayda. Heavy casualties were reported in a single strike in Beit Lahiya, adding to the region's escalating tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:51 IST
At least 29 Palestinians were reported dead following Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting tents sheltering displaced individuals across Gaza. Areas affected include Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Zawayda, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
According to WAFA, a heavy airstrike on a home in Beit Lahiya resulted in 20 fatalities. In central Deir al-Balah, two individuals were killed when a tent was hit. A similar attack in al-Zawayda resulted in four deaths and additional injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement