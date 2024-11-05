Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes in Gaza Claim 29 Lives

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have led to the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians, targeting tents housing those displaced. The strikes affected multiple areas, including Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Zawayda. Heavy casualties were reported in a single strike in Beit Lahiya, adding to the region's escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:51 IST
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes in Gaza Claim 29 Lives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 29 Palestinians were reported dead following Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting tents sheltering displaced individuals across Gaza. Areas affected include Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Zawayda, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to WAFA, a heavy airstrike on a home in Beit Lahiya resulted in 20 fatalities. In central Deir al-Balah, two individuals were killed when a tent was hit. A similar attack in al-Zawayda resulted in four deaths and additional injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024