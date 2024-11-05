Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes in Gaza Claim 29 Lives

At least 29 Palestinians were reported dead following Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, targeting tents sheltering displaced individuals across Gaza. Areas affected include Beit Lahiya, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Zawayda, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to WAFA, a heavy airstrike on a home in Beit Lahiya resulted in 20 fatalities. In central Deir al-Balah, two individuals were killed when a tent was hit. A similar attack in al-Zawayda resulted in four deaths and additional injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)