Left Menu

Punjab CM Urges Action in Brampton Temple Attack

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, urging the Indian government to engage with Canada to prevent future incidents. The confrontation involved Khalistani flag-bearing protesters. India remains concerned over its nationals' safety amid tense India-Canada relations regarding Khalistani separatist support accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:31 IST
Punjab CM Urges Action in Brampton Temple Attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vehemently condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. He called upon the Indian government to promptly address the issue with Canadian authorities to forestall any similar occurrences in the future.

The incident involved a clash between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and attendees at the temple. Speaking in Bathinda, Mann expressed his disdain for the violence and urged diplomatic action.

The Indian government has voiced 'deep concern' over the well-being of its citizens in Canada. Relations between the two countries remain strained over Canada's alleged support for Khalistani separatists and India's suspected involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024