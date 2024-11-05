Punjab CM Urges Action in Brampton Temple Attack

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vehemently condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. He called upon the Indian government to promptly address the issue with Canadian authorities to forestall any similar occurrences in the future.

The incident involved a clash between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and attendees at the temple. Speaking in Bathinda, Mann expressed his disdain for the violence and urged diplomatic action.

The Indian government has voiced 'deep concern' over the well-being of its citizens in Canada. Relations between the two countries remain strained over Canada's alleged support for Khalistani separatists and India's suspected involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

