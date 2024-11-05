Ukrainian Defense Fends Off Russian Drone Assault
Ukrainian military intercepted 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles amid Russian attacks. Thirty drones went missing, one returned to Russia. Kharkiv suffered overnight bombardment, injuring two and damaging infrastructure. Sumy region also faced drone strikes, impacting a gas station.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military announced its successful interception of 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles launched by Russia during an overnight assault.
The air force reported that the whereabouts of 30 other drones remain unknown, while another drone managed to retreat back to Russia. In the eastern city of Kharkiv, an overnight attack employing guided aerial bombs resulted in injuries to two individuals and caused damage to the windows of three apartment buildings, as confirmed by regional governor Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram.
Additionally, regional authorities from the northeastern region of Sumy revealed that a drone attack had caused damage to a gas station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Push for Peace: Modi's Mission to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India Offers to Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in peaceful manner: PM Modi to President Putin on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
India Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict