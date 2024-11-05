Left Menu

Ukrainian Defense Fends Off Russian Drone Assault

Ukrainian military intercepted 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles amid Russian attacks. Thirty drones went missing, one returned to Russia. Kharkiv suffered overnight bombardment, injuring two and damaging infrastructure. Sumy region also faced drone strikes, impacting a gas station.

05-11-2024
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military announced its successful interception of 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles launched by Russia during an overnight assault.

The air force reported that the whereabouts of 30 other drones remain unknown, while another drone managed to retreat back to Russia. In the eastern city of Kharkiv, an overnight attack employing guided aerial bombs resulted in injuries to two individuals and caused damage to the windows of three apartment buildings, as confirmed by regional governor Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram.

Additionally, regional authorities from the northeastern region of Sumy revealed that a drone attack had caused damage to a gas station.

