Moscow Court Upholds Sentence on American National
The Moscow city court upheld a 12.5-year prison sentence on U.S. citizen Robert Woodland for drug-related charges. The appeal was rejected, confirming the July verdict where Woodland partially confessed to the accusations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:02 IST
- Russia
The Moscow city court on Tuesday maintained the 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence of U.S. national Robert Woodland, who faced charges related to drugs, RIA news agency reported.
After an appeal to overturn the July verdict was lodged, the court decided to uphold the original sentence.
Woodland, in July, partially admitted to the charges against him, cementing the prosecution's case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
