Philippine Defense Stance: ASEAN's Alliance Challenges
The Philippines' Defense Secretary, Gilberto Teodoro, highlighted the complexities of establishing a NATO-like alliance in Southeast Asia due to differing interests among ASEAN nations. While Japan proposed an 'Asian NATO,' it gained no traction. Teodoro emphasized that ASEAN should focus on China's actions in the South China Sea.
During a security forum in Manila, Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed skepticism about the feasibility of forming a NATO-like alliance in Southeast Asia. He cited the region's diverse interests and existing alliances as hurdles to such a military coalition.
Teodoro's comments come amid discussions initiated by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who suggested an 'Asian NATO.' However, this idea was not widely embraced, with the United States and India showing little interest. The proposed alliance was not intended to target any specific nation, according to Japan's foreign ministry.
The defense secretary pointed out that ASEAN should address China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, which have led to territorial disputes with several Southeast Asian countries. He urged for quicker negotiations on a code of conduct to mitigate tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
