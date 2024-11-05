Philippine Defense Stance: ASEAN's Alliance Challenges

During a security forum in Manila, Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed skepticism about the feasibility of forming a NATO-like alliance in Southeast Asia. He cited the region's diverse interests and existing alliances as hurdles to such a military coalition.

Teodoro's comments come amid discussions initiated by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who suggested an 'Asian NATO.' However, this idea was not widely embraced, with the United States and India showing little interest. The proposed alliance was not intended to target any specific nation, according to Japan's foreign ministry.

The defense secretary pointed out that ASEAN should address China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, which have led to territorial disputes with several Southeast Asian countries. He urged for quicker negotiations on a code of conduct to mitigate tensions in the region.

