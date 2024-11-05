Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on MCD Councillor Funds

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to mandate increased funding for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillors. The court advised councillors to address funding concerns in the legislative assembly rather than through judicial channels.

Expressing astonishment, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela highlighted that matters of budgetary allocation should be deliberated in the House. They emphasized that courts are not equipped to decide on funding distribution.

The petitioner, Sonali, an MCD councillor, argued that current funding is insufficient for executing civic duties, affecting public services. However, the plea was withdrawn post-deliberation, with the judiciary reinforcing that public representatives should advocate in legislative forums to effect financial changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)