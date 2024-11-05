Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on MCD Councillor Funds

The Delhi High Court rejected a PIL asking for increased funds for MCD councillors, directing them to raise such issues in the legislative assembly instead. The plea argued that lack of funds affects public services but was withdrawn after the court expressed its stance on budget allocation responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:10 IST
Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on MCD Councillor Funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to mandate increased funding for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillors. The court advised councillors to address funding concerns in the legislative assembly rather than through judicial channels.

Expressing astonishment, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela highlighted that matters of budgetary allocation should be deliberated in the House. They emphasized that courts are not equipped to decide on funding distribution.

The petitioner, Sonali, an MCD councillor, argued that current funding is insufficient for executing civic duties, affecting public services. However, the plea was withdrawn post-deliberation, with the judiciary reinforcing that public representatives should advocate in legislative forums to effect financial changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024