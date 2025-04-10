BJP Criticizes NC Government for Disrupting Legislative Assembly in J-K

The BJP has sharply criticized the National Conference (NC) for allegedly disrupting the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, insisting that statehood will not be restored until terrorism and separatism are wholly eradicated. The opposition claims the NC created obstacles without regard for public needs.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, accused the ruling NC government of promoting radical ideology while obstructing productive debate within the Assembly. He also expressed opposition to restoring statehood if it meant tolerating extremist narratives, advocating instead for a peaceful and inclusive society.

Sharma highlighted reductions in terrorism and separatism under current governance, condemning the NC's alleged history of supporting separatism. The BJP intends to focus on restoring statehood in an environment of peace, prosperity, and equality devoid of fear or radical slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)