Left Menu

BJP Criticizes NC Government for Disrupting Legislative Assembly in J-K

The BJP criticized the National Conference (NC) for disrupting the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, refusing to restore statehood until terrorism is eradicated. The BJP accuses NC of radicalizing the Assembly, hindering debates and prioritizing extremist narratives over citizens' issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:56 IST
BJP Criticizes NC Government for Disrupting Legislative Assembly in J-K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has sharply criticized the National Conference (NC) for allegedly disrupting the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, insisting that statehood will not be restored until terrorism and separatism are wholly eradicated. The opposition claims the NC created obstacles without regard for public needs.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, accused the ruling NC government of promoting radical ideology while obstructing productive debate within the Assembly. He also expressed opposition to restoring statehood if it meant tolerating extremist narratives, advocating instead for a peaceful and inclusive society.

Sharma highlighted reductions in terrorism and separatism under current governance, condemning the NC's alleged history of supporting separatism. The BJP intends to focus on restoring statehood in an environment of peace, prosperity, and equality devoid of fear or radical slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025