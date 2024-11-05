Opposition Raises Concerns Over Waqf Bill Committee Proceedings

Opposition MPs expressed their dissatisfaction with what they claim are 'unilateral' decisions made by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Their complaints were presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who assured the group he would look into their concerns.

The opposition members, including representation from TMC, AAP, DMK, and AIMIM, alleged that the committee chairman, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was setting dates for sittings without consulting them. They also took issue with the process for selecting witnesses.

The MPs submitted a memorandum requesting more formal consultation before decisions are finalized. While opposition members publicly refrained from sharing specifics on the ongoing issue, they confirmed their intention to continue participating in the committee meetings as the Speaker reviews the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)