Left Menu

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Waqf Bill Committee Proceedings

Opposition members protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill committee's alleged unilateral decisions, meeting Speaker Om Birla. They accused Chairman Jagdambika Pal of ignoring input on scheduling and witnesses. Speaker Birla promised to consider their grievances after a detailed memorandum was submitted. MPs vowed continued attendance pending Speaker's review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:34 IST
Opposition Raises Concerns Over Waqf Bill Committee Proceedings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MPs expressed their dissatisfaction with what they claim are 'unilateral' decisions made by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Their complaints were presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who assured the group he would look into their concerns.

The opposition members, including representation from TMC, AAP, DMK, and AIMIM, alleged that the committee chairman, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was setting dates for sittings without consulting them. They also took issue with the process for selecting witnesses.

The MPs submitted a memorandum requesting more formal consultation before decisions are finalized. While opposition members publicly refrained from sharing specifics on the ongoing issue, they confirmed their intention to continue participating in the committee meetings as the Speaker reviews the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024