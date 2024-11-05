Russia's defense ministry has accused Ukraine of possessing the capacity to create a 'dirty bomb,' despite its inability to manufacture nuclear weapons. This type of bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive materials.

The ministry suggested that Russian military actions have likely stifled Kyiv's potential nuclear advancements. Ukraine, which relinquished its nuclear arsenal following the Soviet Union's dissolution in exchange for border security assurances, strongly denies the accusations made by Moscow.

Ukraine maintains that it did not threaten Russia prior to the latter's full-scale invasion in 2022, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)