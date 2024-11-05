Left Menu

Russia Alleges Ukraine's 'Dirty Bomb' Capabilities

Russia's defense ministry claims Ukraine, while unable to produce nuclear weapons, could create a 'dirty bomb.' This conventional weapon mixes explosives with radioactive material. Ukraine denies posing a threat before Russia's 2022 invasion, having renounced nuclear arms post-Soviet Union collapse for border assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:35 IST
Russia's defense ministry has accused Ukraine of possessing the capacity to create a 'dirty bomb,' despite its inability to manufacture nuclear weapons. This type of bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive materials.

The ministry suggested that Russian military actions have likely stifled Kyiv's potential nuclear advancements. Ukraine, which relinquished its nuclear arsenal following the Soviet Union's dissolution in exchange for border security assurances, strongly denies the accusations made by Moscow.

Ukraine maintains that it did not threaten Russia prior to the latter's full-scale invasion in 2022, dismissing the claims as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

