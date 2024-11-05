Parliament's Winter Session and Constitution Day Celebrations

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on November 25 and will continue until December 20, as confirmed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. This upcoming session is anticipated to address several key legislative matters.

A significant highlight is the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, scheduled for November 26 in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, known as Constitution Day. This event underscores the importance and ongoing relevance of the Constitution in India's legislative and cultural framework.

Additionally, the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to present its findings on November 29. This report is crucial as it follows a deadline set during the previous parliamentary session.

