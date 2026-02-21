Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Firestorm in Kerala

A past surgical oversight at a government medical college has sparked political turmoil in the poll-bound state of Kerala, as Youth Congress workers launched a protest at the official residence of Health Minister Veena George. The minister accused Congress leadership of orchestrating the demonstration and condemned the alleged directive from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to incite violence.

The controversy emerged following a police case against Dr. Lalithambika, a retired head of the gynaecology department at Alappuzha Medical College. The case pertains to an artery forceps found in the abdomen of Usha Joseph, who had surgery in 2021. The incident has led to widespread protests demanding Minister George's resignation, despite her firm stance and clarification that the event happened years ago.

George has openly criticized Congress for attempting to manipulate public sentiment and poll outcomes through, what she terms as ''heinous'' methods, further alleging that the opposition is trying to tarnish government healthcare systems. The Congress, however, is yet to respond to her claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)